Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash's Film Sees Drop On Second Friday, Collects ₹47.85 Crore In India

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 9 | YouTube

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana hit theatres on November 5 amid massive expectations. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film features an ensemble cast including Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Arun Govil.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 47.85 crore net in India on Day 9 across 22,993 shows, registering a 10.6% decline from Day 8's Rs 53.50 crore. Hindi contributed Rs 36.25 crore, followed by Malayalam (Rs 3.25 crore), Kannada (Rs 3 crore), Tamil (Rs 2.75 crore) and Telugu (Rs 2.60 crore).

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 612.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 732.20 crore. Overseas, it earned Rs 25 crore on Day 9, taking its overseas gross to Rs 378.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive Rs 1,110.70 crore.

Ramayana: Part One Budget

Reportedly made as a two-part franchise with a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore, approximately Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated to Part 1. The collections are excellent in terms of audience response and box-office scale, but considering the reported budget for Part 1, the film still has a long way to go before it can be declared a commercial success.

Upcoming Box Office Competition

There are no major Hindi film releases scheduled until November 27. However, Hollywood's Godzilla Minus Zero is set to hit Indian theatres on November 20, 2026, including IMAX screens. The film could pose some competition for Ramayana, particularly in premium formats, potentially affecting its box-office momentum.

Ramayana Review

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "It is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

It further read, "The impressive VFX, good direction and engaging storytelling make the 3-hour-15-minute runtime feel manageable. The music could have been better, and a few performances could have had more impact, but these issues do not take away too much from the overall experience."