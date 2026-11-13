'My Daughter Keeps My Storytelling Active': Ramayana Actor Adinath Kothare On Fatherhood, Travel And Life Beyond Films

Adinath Kothare shares a moment with his daughter (left) and explores San Francisco during one of his travels (right). | Actor's official Instagram Page

Actor and filmmaker Adinath Kothare loves a good story. Sometimes, he finds one in a film script. Sometimes, in an unfamiliar city or an old restaurant tucked away in a narrow lane. And sometimes, he has to invent one himself, because his daughter is waiting for her bedtime story.

In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Kothare, who plays Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, spoke about life beyond the camera, his love for writing, the adventures that come with travelling alone and the little rituals that keep his imagination alive.

WATCH VIDEO:

A new story every night

For Kothare, storytelling is not confined to cinema. He enjoys writing poetry and short stories, often sharing his thoughts and observations on social media. But the inspiration for this habit comes from someone much closer to home.

"Actually, the habit comes from telling stories to my daughter," he revealed.

"Every night, she calls me. Even if I'm working, if I'm travelling, she'll call me while going to sleep and I have to tell her a story." And there is one rule he cannot break. Every story must be new.

Kothare credits his daughter with keeping his imagination constantly at work. He says the nightly ritual has made him more attentive to stories and ideas around him, something that also finds its way into his writing.

"My daughter is very much responsible for keeping my storytelling active," he said, explaining how she motivates him to create and share new stories.

But fatherhood has also taught him something about the difference between giving advice and setting an example.

Asked about the most important lesson he has learnt from his daughter, Kothare replied, "Practice what you preach."

"If I want her to stay off the iPad and the television, I need to be off that also, right?"

He consciously tries to avoid spending time on his devices when he is with her, choosing instead to read, write or play with her. He admits that he does not always succeed, but makes an effort.

For the love of food and unfamiliar places

Away from films and writing, Kothare is an enthusiastic traveller and an unapologetic foodie. In fact, he confessed that one of the things he was looking forward to while visiting the FPJ office in South Mumbai was the opportunity to eat at one of his favourite places in Colaba.

His love for food often determines how he explores a destination. He has even started journeys unusually early just to reach a particular place in time for breakfast.

But food is only part of the attraction. For Kothare, the excitement begins long before he reaches a destination.

"I love the journey more than the destination," he said.

He enjoys everything that comes with travelling, from packing his bags to boarding a flight or simply getting into a car and setting off somewhere.

Once he arrives, curiosity takes over. He likes exploring unfamiliar streets, discovering local delicacies and searching for places with a history.

During a visit to Germany for a film festival, where his short film had been selected, that curiosity led him to a historic restaurant in Heidelberg and an unexpected encounter with a portrait reportedly signed by celebrated American writer Mark Twain.

The discovery stayed with him, reinforcing his belief that some of the most memorable experiences happen when one travels without a rigid plan.

Why he prefers travelling alone

Kothare is particularly fond of solo travel, which he believes allows people to engage more deeply with the places they visit.

"The best way to travel is to travel alone," he said.

His reasoning is simple. When travelling with companions, it is easy to remain within a familiar circle. Travelling alone, on the other hand, encourages conversations with strangers, encounters with unfamiliar people and greater attention to one's surroundings.

"You also find parts of yourself," he observed.

For someone who enjoys writing and storytelling, these experiences offer more than memories. They provide opportunities to observe people, discover new perspectives and return with stories that might otherwise have gone unnoticed.

The actor and the storyteller

Kothare believes that acting, too, can leave a lasting impression on the person performing a character.

"Some characters that you perform as an actor, they take away something from you or they give something to you permanently," he said.

He explained that actors often identify qualities they share with the characters they portray and, in the process of performing them, strengthen those qualities within themselves.

For him, the most rewarding performances happen when preparation becomes instinctive, allowing an actor to stop consciously thinking about lines and simply inhabit the moment.

It is perhaps this interest in human experiences that connects his different pursuits: acting, writing, travelling and telling stories to his daughter.

Adinath Kothare enjoying Konkani food for one of travel shows | Actor's Instagram Account

And finally, what's for lunch?

The conversation ended on a lighter note. Asked what question he would pose if he were interviewing himself, Kothare had an unexpectedly practical answer.

"It's 1 o'clock. Where are you going to have lunch?"

As it turned out, he had already been thinking about it.

Should he head to Karim's, Bademiya, Leopold or Churchill?

For a man who loves stories, journeys and food, even deciding where to have lunch seemed to offer several possibilities.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!