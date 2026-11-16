Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: After Good Second Weekend, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi Starrer To Show Drop On Monday

Ramayana Box Office Collection | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has been performing very well at the box office. The movie, during its second weekend, collected Rs. 196 crore net in India, taking the 11-day total to Rs. 780.71 crore net and Rs. 932.73 crore gross. Now, all eyes are on the film's second Monday.

As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to show a drop and earn around Rs. 30-35 crore at the box office on its day 12. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Ramayana box office collection: First Monday vs second Monday

Ramayana, on its first Monday, had earned Rs. 107.50 crore net in India. It was the day after Diwali, and till now, that's the best amount the film has collected. On its second Monday, there will be a huge drop from what the movie collected on its first Monday. But we cannot ignore that the Diwali festival had given the film a boost at the box office last week.

Ramayana box office collection worldwide

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana, in 11 days, has collected Rs. 475.50 crore gross internationally. The worldwide gross collection of the film stands at Rs. 1,384.50 crore.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana Part 1 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 2000 crore. So, with its worldwide gross collection, we can expect the movie to cross its budget. But it will be interesting to see what will be the film's lifetime net collection in India.

Will Ramayana beat Dhurandhar 2?

Till now, the highest-grossing Bollywood film is Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge, which was released earlier this year. The film had earned Rs. 1,149.30 crore net at the box office in India.

So, let's wait and watch whether Ramayan will beat Dhurandhar 2 at the box office or not.