Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: After Friday Drop, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's Film All Set To Show Jump On Second Saturday

Ramayana Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has been performing well at the box office. The film collected Rs. 564.60 crore net in India during its first extended week (eight days), and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 1,028.55 crore. It started week two on a decent note and earned Rs. 48.10 crore net in India, but now, all eyes are on Saturday and Sunday's collections.

As per early estimates, we can expect Ramayana to show a good jump at the box office on Saturday. The movie might earn around Rs. 60-65 crore on its day 10. However, if the footfalls in the late-night shows are better, then the collection can be more as well. But after this Saturday jump, the movie surely needs to show good growth on Sunday as well.

Ramayana box office collection worldwide

In just eight days, Ramayana entered the Rs. 1,000 crore club with its worldwide gross collection. In nine days, the film has collected Rs. 1,111 gross worldwide.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana Part 1 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 2,000 crore. We can expect that the movie might surpass the budget with its worldwide gross collection. But it will be interesting to see whether it will be able to surpass its budget with the net collection or not.

Ramayana Vs Godzilla Minus Zero

Ramayana has a huge window at the box office. There's no big Bollywood film releasing till November 27, 2026. However, next Friday, November 20, Godzilla Minus Zero is slated to release in India, and that might be good competition for Ramayana at the box office.

Ramayana review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Ramayana and wrote, "Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!