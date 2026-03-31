'Ram Stands For Compassion & Forgiveness': Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About His Role At Ramayana Teaser Launch Event In LA

Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana Part 1 | Photo Via X

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 directorial Animal, will next be seen in Ramayana Part 1, one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The first installment is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana Part 1

Ahead of its India launch on April 2, the makers unveiled a glimpse at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Ranbir was joined by director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, who shared the teaser with an exclusive international audience.

Ranbir, who potrays Lord Rama, said, "Ram has been the conscious keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He enlightens us about the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man."

Check out the video:

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor talking about Prabhu Shree Rama in Los Angeles, Usa during Ramayana Glimpse Screening Event pic.twitter.com/jHmKlHJ9jq — The Ramayana 🏹 (@RamayanaSaga) March 30, 2026

Ramayana Teaser Cleared By CBFC With 'U' Rating

The teaser of Ramayana has officially been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its scheduled release on April 2. The first look video will be unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of the media and fans.

Meanwhile, a screenshot of the certification, revealing the teaser’s rating and runtime, surfaced online just days before the clip is set to premiere. Titled ‘Rama’, the teaser reportedly runs for 2 minutes and 38 seconds and has been awarded a ‘U’ (Universal) certificate, meaning it is suitable for viewers of all age groups.

According to a report by News18, the certification was granted on March 30, paving the way for its official launch later this week. Fans are expecting a trailer-length glimpse of the epic when the teaser releases on Thursday.

The film, which will have music by Oscar-winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman