Ram Charan's Peddi Likely To Be POSTPONED Again, Dhanush's Kara To Get Solo Release: Report

Ram Charan’s Peddi Could Miss April 30 | Photo Via YouTube

Telugu actor Ram Charan, currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Peddi, originally slated for April 30, is said to have been postponed from its release date. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made his Tollywood debut with the 2021 hit Uppena, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

However, recent reports suggest the sports drama might face a delay yet again.

Ram Charan's Peddi To Get Pushed Again

According to 123Telugu, a special song shoot and a few key portions involving Ram Charan are still pending. As of now, there is no official confirmation about the postponement. If the reports are true, this would mark the third time Peddi’s release has been pushed, first from March 27, 2026, to April 30, and now potentially beyond.

This also means that Dhanush's Kara will get a solo release on April 30.

Another report states that Peddi is now targeting a late May or June release to avoid clashes and ensure a clear box office window. An official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

The delay is reportedly due to pending production and post-production work, with Ram Charan’s minor injury during the shoot also contributing to the temporary halt in filming.

During the shoot of an action sequence for Peddi, Ram sustained a minor injury to his left eye and underwent a small procedure before resuming filming.

AR Rahman has composed the music, marking his return to scoring a full album for a Telugu film after a long time. Peddi is being made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, the highest in Ram Charan’s career so far.

Janhvi Kapoor's Second Telugu Film

Peddi marks Janhvi’s second Telugu film after Devara: Part 1, which starred Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, among others.