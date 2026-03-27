Peddi: Ram Charan's FIRST Look As Pehelwan Unveiled On His Birthday, Video Features Actor In Physically Transformed Look

The makers of Peddi unveiled a new look of Ram Charan on the occasion of his birthday (Friday, March 27), introducing his wrestler avatar titled Peddi Pehelwan. The latest visual gives a glimpse of the actor’s transition into a wrestling role, adding to the ongoing promotional campaign of the film.

Earlier, the announcement video and subsequent song releases had showcased Ram Charan as a village cricketer. With this new reveal, the narrative appears to shift towards wrestling, indicating a key phase in the character’s journey. The video features the actor in a physically transformed look, preparing for or engaging in a wrestling bout.

Ram Charan injured on set

Reportedly, on Tuesday, while shooting for an action sequence for the film, the actor got injured. A source from the actor's team had told Hindustan Times, “Ram Charan was shooting for an action episode yesterday (Tuesday) and was injured. He had to get four sutures for it. He was injured above his eye, not his eye, like some seem to believe. His eye is fine.”

The source further added that the actor did not take a break, and is back to work, as it was a minor injury and there's nothing to worry.

The film has been generating steady buzz since its announcement, with multiple content drops, including songs and posters, aimed at building anticipation. The first track, Chikiri Chikiri, composed by AR Rahman, received strong traction online and crossed over 200 million views across platforms. The second song, Rai Rai Raa Raa, also gained attention, clocking more than 47 million views on YouTube.

Read Also Ram Charan Injured On Sets Of Peddi, Continues To Work Without Taking Break

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers.

With its mix of sports elements and period setting, Peddi is positioned as a large-scale project. The film is currently slated to release in theatres on April 30, 2026.