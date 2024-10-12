 Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Dad Wanted To Accompany Her For Bikini Shopping Ahead Of Miss India: 'Told Me To Buy Bright Colours'
Rakul Preet Singh also stated that her mother believed that the entertainment industry might be a good fit for her daughter

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Actress Rakul Preet Singh praised her parents and said that they have always been very 'supportive'. In one of her latest interviews, Rakul, who started her career as a model, also revealed that her father insisted on accompanying her for bikini shopping for Miss India.

During an interaction with Filmfare, Rakul stated that her mother believed that the entertainment industry might be a good fit for her daughter.

"My mom made me see that I am a drama queen who should explore showbiz. She encouraged me to try for Miss India and start modeling. My dad has always been very supportive as well. They told me to keep my head on my shoulders. If they ever felt I was losing my way, they would say, 'Pack your bags and come home.' They've been very supportive," the actress said.

Sharing an incident which took place ahead of Miss India pageant, Rakul mentioned, "My dad wanted to come shopping with me for bikinis, telling me to buy bright colours. (laughs). I was like, 'Okay, I know you love me but I will take mom with me.' I have been very lucky to have supportive parents."

Rakul made her acting debut with a Kannada film in 2009. She also starred in several Tamil and Telugu films before making her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan in 2013.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in her kitty. She also has a film with Luv Ranjan. If reports are to be believed, Rakul is also set to essay the role of Ravan's sister Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana. However, nothing has been announced officially by the makers yet.

