Rakul Preet Turns 34! Have A Look At Her Festive Fashion Moments

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 10, 2024
Bollywood actress Rakul Preet celebrates her 34th birthday today. Here is a look at her festive outfits
In this stunning hand-painted Kalamkari Anarkali set, Rakul looked every bit the modern-day queen. Paired with a mirror work Organza silk dupatta, this ensemble was perfect for festive occasions. This outfit is by designer Archana Jaju.
Rakul radiated timeless grace in the Karanj Plaid Handwoven Linen Sari. The understated plaid pattern added an effortless touch to this traditional piece. This saree is from Anavila
Rakul was the embodiment of perfection in this blue fire print saree paired with a mirror and thread embroidered blouse. This saree ensemble is from Arpita Mehta
Rakul embraced tradition in this salwar kamis work and hand-appliqué floral details-a perfect festive ensemble
This Ikat-inspired halter neck maxi dress was a showstopper. The vibrant pink and red hues and customisable keyhole detail added a playful edge
Rakul donned this beautiful purple coloured indo-western outfit that featured a patialia pant, a matching blouse and a matchging blazer with handwoven design on it
