Rakesh Bedi Dismisses ₹1 Crore Bonus Rumours From Dhurandhar Producers, Says 'Mere Account Mein Toh Nahin Aaya' - VIDEO

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi responded to viral claims suggesting he received Rs 1 crore bonus following the success of Dhurandhar 2. On Friday, he dismissed the reports with his trademark humour. The veteran actor, who has been praised for his role as politician Jameel Jamali in the film, clarified that no such amount has reached him.

Rakesh Bedi reacts to bonus rumours

Addressing the speculation, Bedi joked about the reports and questioned where the alleged money had gone.

|"Kayi log mujhe ye bata rahe hain ki mujhe production house se Dhurandhar ke baad Rs 1 crore mila hai. Toh bhaiya woh kahan pada hai, kiske ghar mein rakha hai, kiski jeb mein hai? Mujhe bata do yaar kahan kisi ne gaad ke rakha hai. Bata do taaki main jaake le loon kyunki mere account mein toh abhi tak nahin aaya hai (There are reports that I have received Rs 1 crore from the production house after Dhurandhar's success. Please tell me where is that money? Who has it? Who has pocketed it? Please tell me who has buried it where so that I can go and get it because it's not in my account yet)."

He further confirmed that no such payment is reflected in his account so far. Adding to his light-hearted response, the actor said that if the money ever does arrive, he may or may not speak about it publicly, but, as of now, he hasn’t received anything.

About Dhurandhar 2

Released on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 hit and continues the story of an undercover Indian intelligence officer navigating high-stakes missions across borders. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and revolves around espionage, crime networks, and counter-terror operations, set against an international backdrop.