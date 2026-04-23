Dhurandhar 2 Producers Offer Rakesh Bedi ₹1 Crore Bonus After Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh Film's Success |

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have been major successes. Rakesh Bedi’s character, Jameel Jamali, has gained widespread popularity, especially for his dialogue, “Bachcha hai tu mera.” Impressed by his performance, the producers reportedly rewarded him with a hefty bonus over his agreed fee.

Jameel Jamali has gone viral online, with his dialogue becoming a meme favourite. Following the success of Dhurandhar 2, several brands have also approached the actor. Moved by the effort he put into the role, the makers decided to offer him additional remuneration.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "As Jameel Jamali, Rakesh Bedi impressed, entertained and completely won over the audience. His dialogues have become immortal in the meme world, while the twist surrounding his character in the sequel further amplified his impact." The source added, "The producers were deeply touched by the hard work he put into making the character so memorable. As a token of gratitude, they decided to pay him additional remuneration."

According to reports, Rakesh was paid Rs. 50 lakh for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. After the massive success of the sequel, Aditya Dhar, who directed the films and co-produced them with his brother Lokesh Dhar, reportedly presented Rakesh with a cheque of Rs. 1 crore as a bonus.

Interestingly, Rakesh had initially been hesitant to work with Aditya Dhar during URI. In a conversation with Farah Khan, he revealed that his daughter Ritika encouraged him to take up the project. He recalled her saying, "But she insisted Dad, he's a new director and very promising. Please do the film." His wife added that Ritika believed it wouldn’t be fair if veterans refused to work with new directors, saying, "It become a cycle, then nobody gets a chance."

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge released on March 19, 2026, and quickly emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The film crossed Rs. 1,000 crore globally within its first week and went on to earn over Rs. 1,700 crore worldwide, with more than Rs. 1,100 crore coming from India alone.

It set multiple records, becoming the first Hindi film to cross Rs. 1,000 crore domestically and one of the fastest to enter the Rs. 1,700 crore club. The film also ranked among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, challenging records set by major blockbusters.