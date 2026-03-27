Rajshri Deshpande Recalls Breaking Down Alone After Learning About Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Mental Pain Was Unbearable'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rajshri Deshpande earlier this month revealed that she is battling grade 1 breast cancer, which was diagnosed earlier this year, and that she has undergone surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Days later, in an emotional social media post, the actress recalled breaking down in tears 'alone' at the hospital after learning about her diagnosis, admitting she could not stay strong and had no strength. She also shared that she just wants to "be still, like in Mary Oliver’s poem, like the sparrows that sit on my window bougainvillea and stare at the sunrise."

Rajshri Deshpande Recalls Breaking Down After Learning About Breast Cancer

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, March 27, the Sacred Games' actress wrote "When I first learned about my breast cancer, I still remember breaking down all alone outside the histopathology report centre in the hospital. No, I couldn’t stay strong. I had no strength. Till today, when people ask me how it happened to you… You’re so fit, blah blah … honestly, I don’t have an answer."

Rajshri said that the pain was not just physical, but the mental and emotional pain was also 'unbearable.' She added that she crumbled many times, sometimes alone and sometimes with her friends, who held her up at every single step. However, there were many days when she rose again and made sure she didn’t give up.

She added that on Friday she managed to smile and give herself a hug while thinking about all the people who have been with her on this journey, who called, messaged, and gave her so much love. The actress said that tomorrow she knows there will be battles to prepare for, but today is a day for love.