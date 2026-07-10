BIG Setback For Rajpal Yadav: Actor Sentenced To 3-Month Jail By Delhi HC In Cheque Bounce Case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been sentenced to three months in jail by the Delhi High Court in connection with a cheque bounce case. The case pertains to the dishonour of a cheque, which is a criminal offence under Indian law.

The Delhi HC upheld the proceedings in the matter and sentenced the actor to three months of imprisonment on Friday (July 10).

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reportedly upheld Yadav's conviction in the case, dismissing his petitions challenging the trial court's verdict.

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Further details regarding the case and the court's observations are awaited.

Rajpal Yadav, known for his performances in several Hindi films, has not yet issued a public statement on the court's order. It also remains unclear whether he will challenge the judgment before a higher court.

In April 2026, the HC expressed displeasure and frustration at the actor’s shifting positions. Back then, Kanta Sharma had said, "Never think the judge is weak if the judge is nice to you."

While Rajpal's lawyer argued that the actor should not be required to settle the dues since he has already undergone imprisonment, the actor contradicted this, stating he will settle the dues. Frustrated, the judge had remarked, "You are saying you are willing to pay, but your lawyers are saying that since you have already gone to jail, you will not pay. If you are willing to pay, then why am I hearing the matter? Make the payment."

Rajpal then requested the court to grant him 30 more days to pay the remaining Rs 6 crore. However, Justice Sharma refused, saying, "No means no. I will reserve. I will not give more time."

Rajpal then opposed the judge's stance, claiming he has suffered several financial setbacks, leading him to sell five flats. He added, "I am not emotional, send me to jail five more times."

What is the case?

Yadav’s cheque bounce case dates back to 2010, when the actor borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). However, the film’s failure at the box office led to financial losses, resulting in a dispute over repayment.

In 2018, a magisterial court convicted him under the Negotiable Instruments Act for cheque dishonour and sentenced him to six months in jail, a verdict upheld in 2019. The outstanding amount later escalated to nearly Rs 9 crore. He was granted interim bail after depositing part of the dues.