Rajpal Yadav Ditches VIP Darshan At Lalbaugcha Raja, Waits In Queue And Chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case - VIDEO

Rajpal Yadav Stands In Regular Queue At Lalbaugcha Raja | Photos via Instagram

Actor Rajpal Yadav was seen seeking blessings at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal , but what stood out was the way he chose to make his way to the idol. Instead of opting for a separate VIP arrangement, the actor was seen standing in the regular queue alongside devotees.

A video from his visit shows Rajpal patiently waiting with the crowd and chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. He was also seen waving at people around him and greeting devotees with his trademark smile as he slowly made his way towards the pandal.

The actor’s presence did not go unnoticed. Several devotees recognised Rajpal and captured glimpses of him on their phones. However, he appeared comfortable amid the crowd and continued waiting for his turn to have darshan.

Rajpal also joined fellow devotees in chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ as he stood in the queue. He acknowledged people who waved at him and smiled at those who approached him.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most popular Ganpati pandals and attracts thousands of devotees during Ganeshotsav. The 2026 celebrations have also witnessed several Bollywood celebrities visiting the iconic pandal to seek Bappa’s blessings.

Several prominent Bollywood personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Sunny Leone, Mouni Roy, Ektaa Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and others, have visited Lalbaugcha Raja during the ongoing festivities.

Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case

On September 15, the Supreme Court granted Rajpal a final opportunity of two weeks to present a concrete proposal for clearing his outstanding dues to a private firm in multiple cheque-bounce cases. The court also directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore with the apex court registry.

The dispute relates to financial assistance of Rs 5 crore allegedly provided to Yadav for a film in 2010. According to the complainant, Yadav subsequently tendered seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each in 2013 as part of a settlement. The cheques were allegedly dishonoured.

The complainant further claimed that an agreement entered into by the parties in 2012 required Yadav, his wife Radha Rajpal Yadav and their company to repay around Rs 11 crore, including interest.

The matter has been in court for several years. In April 2018, a magisterial court convicted Yadav in the cheque-bounce cases and sentenced him to six months in prison. The sentence was later reduced to three months by a sessions court in 2019, which upheld his conviction.

On July 10, the Delhi High Court upheld Yadav's conviction in the seven cheque-bounce cases and sentenced him to three months' imprisonment.