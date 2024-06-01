 Rajinikanth Felicitated By Uttarakhand Police After Badrinath, Kedarnath Darshan
Uttarakhand Police has felicitated megastar Rajinikanth who visited the sacred shrines of Kedarnath and Badarnath in Uttarakhand

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Rajinikanth |

Uttarakhand Police has felicitated megastar Rajinikanth who visited the sacred shrines of Kedarnath and Badarnath in the State earlier this week.

Uttarakhand Police took to official handle of X and wrote, "Welcome and felicitation of renowned Indian film actor Rajnikanth ji on his arrival to Devbhoomi for Shri Badrinath darshan. After the darshan, he said that he is overwhelmed by the darshan of Shri Badrinath Dham. He prays to God for the welfare of the people and prosperity of the country." In visuals obtained by ANI, Rajinikanth was seen offering prayers at the temple.

Upon his arrival in Dehradun, Rajinikanth had expressed his enthusiasm about his spiritual trips.

"Every year I used to get new experience that made me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences" Rajnikanth said.

He shared that such sacred trips help him grow. "The whole world needs spirituality, as it's important for every human being. Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquillity, and fundamentally, it involves believing in God," he said.

article-image

Recently, Rajinikanth also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Videos and pictures of Rajinikanth seeking blessing at the temple were posted on the official social media account of the BAPS Hindu Mandir. Rajinikanth was granted the golden visa by UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism.

On the acting front, Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of his upcoming movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

article-image

Vettaiyan, which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen filming a few scenes together in Mumbai. 

