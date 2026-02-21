Rajeev Khandelwal Calls Out TV's 'Inferiority Complex': 'Shah Rukh Khan is Still Known For His TV Show'

Rajeev Khandelwal Calls Out TV's 'Inferiority Complex' | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who has been part of the entertainment industry for over 25 years, rose to fame with his portrayal of Sujal in the iconic 90s TV show Kahiin Toh Hoga opposite Aamna Sharif. After starting his career in television and successfully transitioning into films and OTT, the actor spoke out about TV's 'inferiority complex,' stating that the issue lies not only in how others perceive the medium but also in how the industry perceives itself.

Rajeev Khandelwal Calls Out TV's 'Inferiority Complex'

Speaking to Variety India, Rajeev said, "The projects that have lasted the longest are those television shows we remember from that era… Shah Rukh Khan is still known for his TV show. Imagine the longevity of the show! Why is it looked down upon when weighing it against films and other things? I know the reason. Because most people who join the television fraternity eventually want to be film stars."

He added that many individuals who are drawn to the glitz and glamour of the industry aspire to become actors primarily for fame. According to him, if the motivation begins with the desire to be famous, then they are not truly interested in acting, but rather in embracing the lifestyle of a star.

Further, Rajeev stated that when newcomers enter the industry, most of them do not aspire to work in television, as he believes the medium has developed an inferiority complex about itself. He recalled questioning during his television days why reality shows rarely feature judges from television, noting that makers often invite actors who have done a few films but seldom consider senior television actors for such roles.

He added, "For example, India's Got Talent, a show like that, which doesn't have to do with your dancing, singing, or anything — Why don't you ever get someone from television?"

Rajeev stated that television tends to look down upon itself, describing its inferiority complex as self-imposed. He believes that the perception of films being bigger than television has been subtly seeded over time in a gradual and understated manner.