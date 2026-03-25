Rajasthani Actress Harshil Kalia, 30, Dies In Tragic Car Accident In Jaipur; CCTV Footage Shows Vehicle Overturning

Harshil Kalia, known for her work in web series and regional music videos, died in a tragic road accident in Jaipur on Monday night (March 23). She was 30. According to reports, Kalia was returning home from work when her car suddenly went out of control. The vehicle rammed into a divider and overturned, flipping onto its left side, at Shipra Path Road in Jaipur.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has now surfaced online, shows the severity of the crash. Locals and passersby gathered at the spot after the accident. Several people rushed to help and managed to pull Kalia out of the overturned car before taking her to a nearby hospital.

However, despite efforts to save her, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Medical officials confirmed that the actor sustained multiple critical head injuries, which proved fatal.

According to an NDTV report, Harshil Kalia suffered severe head injuries after her car rammed into a divider and flipped onto its left side.

The exact reason why she lost control of the vehicle remains unclear. Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and are examining all possible factors.

Reportedly, doctors conducted a post-mortem examination, following which the police handed over the body to her family members.

Harshil Kalia had built a growing presence in the entertainment industry. She appeared in the web series Crime Next Door and featured in several Rajasthani music videos. Before stepping into acting, she began her career as a model and gradually gained popularity, especially on social media, where she had a strong following.

Her sudden death has come as a shock to fans and those in the industry, cutting short a promising career.