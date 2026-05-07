Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Nears ₹50 Crore Mark, Marathi Version Continues Decent Run

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji continued its decent theatrical run on Day 6 (Wednesday, May 6) with steady collections at the Indian box office. The historical drama, directed by and starring Riteish, collected a nett of Rs 4.25 crore on Wednesday across 5,619 shows. With this, the film’s total India nett collection now stands at Rs 48.65 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 57.70 crore.

The film had opened strongly on Friday (May 1) with Rs 11.35 crore and maintained momentum over the weekend. It earned Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday and witnessed further growth on Sunday with Rs 12 crore.

While collections naturally dipped during weekdays, the hold has remained stable. The film collected Rs 5.60 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 4.90 crore on Tuesday before earning Rs 4.25 crore on Day 6.

Raja Shivaji Day-Wise India Net Collection

Day 1 (Friday) – Rs 11.35 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) – Rs 10.55 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) – Rs 12 crore

Day 4 (Monday) – Rs 5.60 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) – Rs 4.90 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) – Rs 4.25 crore

A major contribution continues to come from the Marathi version of the film. On Day 6 alone, the Marathi version earned Rs 3 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.25 crore. The strong response in Maharashtra has emerged as the film’s biggest driving force.

With its latest numbers, Raja Shivaji has officially become the fourth highest-grossing Marathi film in India. The film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of successful Marathi titles like Dharmaveer and Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam. It has also crossed the worldwide earnings of Lai Bhaari, which had collected around Rs 40 crore during its theatrical run.

The film also beat Pawankhind, which had finished its theatrical journey at Rs 45 crore. At present, the top three highest-grossing Marathi films remain Sairat (Rs 80.98 crore), Baipan Bhari Deva (Rs 76.28 crore), and Ved (Rs 61.20 crore).

Given the current pace and strong audience response, Raja Shivaji is expected to comfortably enter the Rs 50 crore club within the next couple of days.

Raja Shivaji is based on the life and rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It traces young Shivaji Bhosale’s battle against powerful empires and his dream of establishing Hindavi Swarajya.

Apart from Riteish, the film features Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree and Fardeen Khan in important roles. Salman Khan also makes a special cameo appearance in the film.