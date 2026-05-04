Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Sees Sunday Growth, Earns ₹40 Crore As Marathi Version Dominates

Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, witnessed a jump at the box office on its first Sunday. The historical action film collected an estimated Rs 12 crore nett on Day 3 across 5,771 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 33.90 crore. The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 40.34 crore after three days in theatres.

The film had opened with Rs 11.35 crore on its first Friday and saw a slight dip on Saturday with Rs 10.55 crore. However, Sunday collections helped the film bounce back strongly, registering its highest single-day total so far.

Trade observers believe the Sunday growth is due to strong word-of-mouth, especially in Maharashtra, where the film continues to dominate.

Here is the film’s three-day India net box office breakdown:

- Day 1 (Friday): Rs 11.35 crore

- Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 10.55 crore

- Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 12.00 crore

- Total India Net Collection: Rs 33.90 crore

The Marathi version emerged as the film’s biggest strength on Sunday, collecting Rs 7.75 crore with an impressive occupancy of 67 per cent. The Hindi version contributed Rs 4.25 crore and recorded 22 per cent occupancy.

The strong Marathi turnout indicates the film has struck a chord with audiences emotionally connected to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

With positive momentum over the weekend and strong regional support, Raja Shivaji will now look to maintain steady collections during the weekdays. Industry trackers are closely watching whether the film can sustain its performance and emerge as one of the strongest Marathi-Hindi crossover successes of the year.

About Raja Shivaji

Directed by Riteish himself, the film chronicles the rise of young Shivaji Bhosale and his battle against powerful empires to establish Hindavi Swarajya. Packed with large-scale war sequences, political drama, and emotional moments, the film showcases Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s strategic brilliance, courage, and leadership journey.

Apart from Riteish, the ensemble cast includes Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree and Fardeen Khan. The film also features a special cameo appearance by Salman Khan.