 Raima Sen Mourns Father Bharat Deb Burman's Death, Pens Emotional Note: 'Words Fall Short...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRaima Sen Mourns Father Bharat Deb Burman's Death, Pens Emotional Note: 'Words Fall Short...'

Raima Sen Mourns Father Bharat Deb Burman's Death, Pens Emotional Note: 'Words Fall Short...'

On November 19, Bengali actress Moon Moon Sen's husband and father of Raima and Riya Sen, Bharat Deb Burman, passed away at his Kolkata residence. Days later, Raima mourned his loss with an emotional note on her social media. She wrote, "Daddy Can’t write anything yet. Words fall short of what a great father and husband you have been."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
article-image

On November 19, Bengali actress Moon Moon Sen's husband, and father of Raima and Riya Sen, Bharat Deb Burman, passed away at his Kolkata residence. Days after his unfortunate demise, Raima mourned his loss with an emotional note on her social media.

Raima shared childhood photos with her late father Bharat and wrote, "Daddy Can’t write anything yet. Words fall short of what a great father and husband you have been. Till then dad may you be happy wherever you are and live king size like you always did, will miss you always and love you."

Check it out:

Read Also
Bengali Actress Moon Moon Sen's Husband Bharat Deb Burman Dies At 83 In Kolkata, WB CM Mamata...
article-image

Riya Sen, on the other hand, shared a "Daughter of a king" template on her Instagram handle as she remembered her father. She even shared several throwback photos of him on her Instagram stories.

FPJ Shorts
'Rohit Sharma Should Extend His Paternity Leave': Fans Demand Jasprit Bumrah As Permanent Test Captain After His Heroics On Day 1 In Perth
'Rohit Sharma Should Extend His Paternity Leave': Fans Demand Jasprit Bumrah As Permanent Test Captain After His Heroics On Day 1 In Perth
Mumbai University Reschedules PET & LLM-CET 2024 Exams To November 24; Hall Tickets Now Available For Affected Candidates
Mumbai University Reschedules PET & LLM-CET 2024 Exams To November 24; Hall Tickets Now Available For Affected Candidates
CBSE Opens Applications For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Who Can Apply & How to Register
CBSE Opens Applications For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Who Can Apply & How to Register
France Football Federation Rejects PSG's Claim Over Kylian Mbappe's Unpaid Wages; Star Set To Get 55 Mn Euro: Report
France Football Federation Rejects PSG's Claim Over Kylian Mbappe's Unpaid Wages; Star Set To Get 55 Mn Euro: Report

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid her last respects by visiting his residence in Kolkata. Mourning his loss, she wrote on X, "Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of filmstar Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine. He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me and I shall always treasure his memories. He truly considered me as part of his family and his demise is a great loss for me. After getting the news today morning, I visited their Ballygunge residence, where their daughter Riya was present. Moon Moon and Raima are coming from Delhi. I paid my respect to the departed and condolences to the family."

Bharat was born into the former royal family of Tripura. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess from Cooch Behar, his elder sister was Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur, and his grandmother, Indira, was the only daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, Maharaja of Vadodara.

Bharat tied the knot to Moon Moon Sen 1978.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raima Sen Mourns Father Bharat Deb Burman's Death, Pens Emotional Note: 'Words Fall Short...'

Raima Sen Mourns Father Bharat Deb Burman's Death, Pens Emotional Note: 'Words Fall Short...'

'People Misinterpret Our Equation': Badshah SLAMS Dating Rumours With Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir

'People Misinterpret Our Equation': Badshah SLAMS Dating Rumours With Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir

Nagarjuna Reveals Father ANR Faced Mockery For 'Feminine' Mannerisms, Attempted Suicide: 'Went Deep...

Nagarjuna Reveals Father ANR Faced Mockery For 'Feminine' Mannerisms, Attempted Suicide: 'Went Deep...

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets SOLD OUT: Gold Within 6 Mins, Silver In Just 50 Seconds

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets SOLD OUT: Gold Within 6 Mins, Silver In Just 50 Seconds

'He Asked Chance Milega Kya': Khushbu Sundar Reveals She Almost Slapped Hero After Being Harassed On...

'He Asked Chance Milega Kya': Khushbu Sundar Reveals She Almost Slapped Hero After Being Harassed On...