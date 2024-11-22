Raima Sen Mourns Father Bharat Deb Burman's Death, Pens Emotional Note: 'Words Fall Short...'

On November 19, Bengali actress Moon Moon Sen's husband, and father of Raima and Riya Sen, Bharat Deb Burman, passed away at his Kolkata residence. Days after his unfortunate demise, Raima mourned his loss with an emotional note on her social media.

Raima shared childhood photos with her late father Bharat and wrote, "Daddy Can’t write anything yet. Words fall short of what a great father and husband you have been. Till then dad may you be happy wherever you are and live king size like you always did, will miss you always and love you."

Check it out:

Riya Sen, on the other hand, shared a "Daughter of a king" template on her Instagram handle as she remembered her father. She even shared several throwback photos of him on her Instagram stories.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid her last respects by visiting his residence in Kolkata. Mourning his loss, she wrote on X, "Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of filmstar Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine. He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me and I shall always treasure his memories. He truly considered me as part of his family and his demise is a great loss for me. After getting the news today morning, I visited their Ballygunge residence, where their daughter Riya was present. Moon Moon and Raima are coming from Delhi. I paid my respect to the departed and condolences to the family."



Bharat was born into the former royal family of Tripura. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess from Cooch Behar, his elder sister was Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur, and his grandmother, Indira, was the only daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, Maharaja of Vadodara.

Bharat tied the knot to Moon Moon Sen 1978.