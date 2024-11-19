Bengali Actress Moon Moon Sen's Husband Bharat Deb Burman Dies At 83 In Kolkata, WB CM Mamata Banerjee Arrives To Pay Condolences

Bengali actress Moon Moon Sen's husband, Bharat Deb Burman, passed away on November 19 at his residence in Kolkata at the age of 83. Bharat Deb Burman was the father of actresses Raima Sen and Riya Sen, both of whom have made notable contributions to Indian cinema.

According to India Today, an ambulance was sent to his home from a private hospital in Kolkata's Dhakuria to take him to the hospital due to his deteriorating health. However, he passed away before the ambulance could reach his residence.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrived at his residence to pay condolences. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Moon Moon Sen and Raima Sen are currently not here. They are in Delhi. Moon Moon will reach here shortly. Bharat Dev Varma was a very good person, he was not that old. It is a great loss."

Mamata Banerjee also penned an emotional note on her X after visiting Bharat's Ballygunge apartment in Kolkata and stated that Bharat was very 'affectionate' to her'.

"Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of filmstar Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine. He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me and I shall always treasure his memories. He truly considered me as part of his family and his demise is a great loss for me. After getting the news today morning, I visited their Ballygunge residence, where their daughter Riya was present. Moon Moon and Raima are coming from Delhi. I paid my respect to the departed and condolences to the family," she wrote.

Moon Moon Sen and Bharat Dev Varma got married in 1978.