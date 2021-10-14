Rahul Vaidya receives death threats for lyrics of 'Garbe Ki Raat'; singer's spokesperson says 'we are working to get it rectified'

Singer and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rahul Vaidya, who has recently released his 'Garbe Ki Raat', is reportedly receiving threat calls for mentioning the name of Shri Mogal Devi in the song.

The song did not go down well with a section of her devotees and has created quite a stir, especially among the Gujarati audiences.

Meanwhile, the singer has been receiving a lot of messages and threat calls asking him to remove the mention of the goddess.

Featuring Rahul and popular actress Nia Sharma in the lead, the song video is directed and choreographed by Rahul Shetty.

According to a report in ETimes, several devotees have also claimed to be deeply hurt by the objectionable video representation of the lead actress on the religious folk wordings addressing the goddesses.

Rahul Vaidya's spokesperson have now confirmed about the singer receiving threatening calls and messages.

"The true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night. The messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on.. while we would like to mantain that the mention of the Deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyones sentiments. However, understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people, we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level."

"We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take atleast a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it," the spokesperson added.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:20 PM IST