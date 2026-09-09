'Rahul Gandhi Cannot Win Elections, How Will He Make You Win': Shehzad Poonawalla Hits Back At Riya Ahir After 'Uncle' Jibe

'Rahul Gandhi Can’t Win Elections, How Will He Make You Win': Poonawalla Hits Back At Riya Ahir | X

A war of words broke out between Mumbai-based model Riya Ahir and former BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla after he criticised her over failing to secure an entry into Bigg Boss 20. Ahir called Poonawalla "uncle", following which he responded with a remark involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Ahir, who gained attention after a video of her stopping a police van during the Gen Z protests went viral, clashed with Poonawalla after he mocked her failure to enter Bigg Boss 20. Poonawalla had targeted her in a reel that also criticised journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani.

Ahir was competing against Punjabi actress Love Gill for a public-voted spot on Bigg Boss Season 20. Gill won the vote, leaving Ahir out of the show before she could enter the house.

Uncle @Shehzad_Ind poo why did you chedo me? Now that you have ruined my algorithm, go accept my collab request on instagram 👀🫰🏼@rhiyaahir pic.twitter.com/dCHQpDKOIH — Rhiya (@Rhiyahir) September 8, 2026

Poonawalla questions Ahir's political backing

In his reel, Poonawalla alleged that Ahir's viral protest image was part of a political strategy. "The plan was completely set," he claimed, alleging that the photograph was first made viral as part of a protest before political leaders from Rahul Gandhi to Raj Thackeray amplified it.

"There is a big difference between making a scripted photo go viral, getting platforms from Rahul Gandhi to Supriya Sule, Raj Thackeray and Dimple Yadav [to follow the account], [and] entering the Bigg Boss house, and winning a popular mandate from the public," Poonawalla said.

Some people may go to RHIYA-B .. rehab https://t.co/LUqWJWg8nc — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 9, 2026

He claimed Ahir had support from what he described as a "Left-wing ecosystem" and "anti-Modi YouTubers". He also criticised her after she was not selected for Bigg Boss, saying her defeat was an "epic humiliation" for those who had projected her as the face of Gen Z.

Comparing Ahir with Love Gill, Poonawalla said Gill "visits temples, goes to gurdwaras, serves cows, respects the Indian Army and does not use abusive language".

Poonawalla also highlighted Ahir's comment during the selection process when she said, "The purpose of my life would have been fulfilled then" while discussing the police vehicle she had stopped during a protest.

He said the remark showed why viewers rejected her, adding, "Riya Ahir was not even evicted. Her entry itself did not happen."

Ahir accuses Poonawalla of targeting young women

Responding to Poonawalla, Ahir posted two reels and addressed him as "Poonawala Uncle".

"Namaste, respected Shehzaab, Shehbaz, Shehzaab, Poonawala Uncle," she said. "I just saw the reel you made about me. Well, I'm flattered," she said.

"But at the same time, I just want to request you to keep your big nose out of my personal business and life," she added.

Ahir, 28, accused Poonawalla, who is 38, of targeting younger women. "You are more than twice my age, so I would just request you to go do politics with people of your own age and men like you, not little girls," she said.

She denied having links with the political figures mentioned by Poonawalla and said the allegations against her followed a repeated pattern.

"The same script, word to word, 50 other cheap influencers have used," she said. "Lagta hai payment ho gayi (looks like payment has been done). Cha-ching!"

Ahir also rejected Poonawalla's claim that she did not respect the Indian Army and asked him to provide proof.

"If you are going to say someone doesn't respect the Indian Army, show up with proof," she said. "Where have I ever disrespected the Indian Army or any professional or any institution or religion or anyone for that matter?"

Poonawalla says Ahir's response was attention-seeking

Defending her controversial remark, Ahir said she was referring to the purpose of her life being fulfilled if the driver had not stopped the vehicle during the protest.

"I was thinking that if that driver didn't stop, perhaps I would have fulfilled the purpose of my life right there," she said. "But this one sentence speaks volumes about my upbringing."

In another reel, Ahir shared footage of herself helping people, including a visit to a leprosy-affected village in Maharashtra's Latur district and donating school stationery. She accused Poonawalla and others of targeting people who did not share their ideology.

She also said Bigg Boss could not be used for political messaging.

"If you watched Bigg Boss, you would know that you cannot promote the ecosystem, the political agendas and even religion, for that matter, on Bigg Boss, because it is solely for entertainment purposes," she said. "Politics, women, religion is not entertainment," she also said.

"Leave women alone, leave temple alone, leave Instagram alone and leave girls half your age alone," Ahir said.

Poonawalla later responded by again referring to Ahir's failure to enter Bigg Boss.

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"I'm sorry you were kicked out even before you entered Bigg Boss house," he wrote in a post on X.

He brought Rahul Gandhi into the exchange, saying, "Perhaps you should have known better that Rahul Gandhi can't win his own elections, aapko kya jitayega (how will he make you win)."

Poonawalla said his original video was mainly about journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani and that Ahir was mentioned only in passing.

"Thirdly, the video was on Arfa, you were incidental," he wrote, adding, "But you know I understand the attention-seeking behaviour."

He also mocked Ahir over her former premium Instagram subscription, saying, "Next time try posing in front of a plane, maybe you get something more than a Rs140 subscription!"

Responding to Ahir's age-related comments, Poonawalla said, "You are 28, you are not a 'young girl' and I'm 38, so technically I'm not twice your age."

"Clearly maths was never your strong point at school," he added, while joking that she had confused him with "another 56-year-old Rahul Gandhi."

Poonawalla concluded by saying Ahir's response "deserve[s] no attention" and suggested that "another podcast with Arfa might help".