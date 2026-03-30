Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: Bholebaba Paar Karega Producer Reveals Actor Was Asked Not To Go Into The Water, Says 'He Didn't Listen'

The sudden death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has left the entertainment industry in shock. The 43-year-old actor reportedly died in a drowning incident in Odisha while shooting for the Bengali television show Bholebaba Paar Karega.

Reacting to the tragic news, the show’s producer Leena Gangopadhyay expressed grief and revealed that members of the crew had tried to stop the actor from entering the water alone.

Speaking to Anandabazar Patrika, Leena said the incident has left her shaken. She said, "How can someone be okay in a situation like this? There was not a scene involving any water body in the screenplay. I am hearing that during that time, many people had told him not to go into the water. Moreover, many other artists had left in their cars. He didn't listen to anyone. I was not there on the spot, and at this time I am not in the condition to speak anything more."

According to reports, the incident took place after the day’s shoot when Rahul went to the beach. Rahul was immediately taken to a hospital in Digha, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Actor Diganta Bagchi, who was also working with him on the show, shared details about what happened next.

He said, "After today's shoot, he went alone into the water but somehow got entangled in something under the water... The exact circumstances are not clear. Suddenly, people, including crew members, were shouting that Rahul was drowning and we pulled him out of the water. We rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," as quoted by news agency PTI.

Rahul is survived by his wife, actress Priyanka Sarkar, and their 13-year-old son.

Rahul rose to fame with his breakthrough performance in the 2008 Bengali film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. Before entering films, he had already made a mark on television with the popular Zee Bangla show Khela. Coming from a theatre background, Rahul was closely associated with his father’s troupe, Bijoygor Atmaprakash, which helped shape his early artistic journey.

Over the years, he built a strong body of work with films like Meghe Dhaka Tara, Byomkesh Phire Elo, and Abar Kanchanjungha, among others. In December 2025, his upcoming psychological thriller Autobi was announced, where he was set to play the role of Shamik. The film is yet to be released.