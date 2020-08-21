Raghav Juyal opens up about playing antagonist in Abhay 2

From dancing to movies and now playing a villain. What prompted you to take on the role?

Journey from dancing to movies and now playing an antagonist, has been an amazing experience. Playing a character like this, which has multiple layers and is adventurous, was always on my bucket list. As an actor it is a great opportunity for me to move away from my comfort zone and play a role which is complete opposite of what I am. I believe it will help me exhibit my versatility. In future I would love to play more characters like these.

Please tell a little more about your character.

I play Samar, a psycho killer. He has had a very traumatising past, which has affected and damaged a part of him. It makes him feel guilty, fear and shame. Samar wants to find truth, but blames his past for it. It is a massively challenging and adventurous character for me to portray.

What was working with Kunal Kemmu like?

I will be shooting with Kunal Kemmu sir soon. Though, I have shared stage with him in Dance+. He is an electrifying personality with a warm heart. Given his seniority and experience, I am sure I will get a lot to learn from him. I will start shooting from August 28. Currently, the first half of Abhay 2 is streaming. So there will be another trailer coming out soon, which will show the fighting scenes between Kunal and I.

How’s the lockdown been for you? What did you do to stay sane during the time?

Lockdown period was amazing as I've been spending time with my family in my hometown Uttarakhand. And, I feel very privileged for I had all the essentials whereas some people were without food and shelter. I feel immensely blessed to be safe, healthy and with all the necessities. It was so calming and soothing to be amidst natural beauty of my hometown.

Reality shows, films, web series...which platform do you prefer?

Yes, I've done reality shows, movies and now I'm executing my skills in web series. According to me every platform is great. We should have a perspective like Kishore Kumar sir. Dancing, acting, etc., is all about expressing yourself in different ways.

What next after this?

My next web series, "Bahut Hua Samman" will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar soon. I feel grateful that I get a chance to work with astounding co-stars like Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, Nimit Singh, Rohit Chaudhary and a director like Ashish Shukla sir. He is a fabulous person. I have learnt a lot from him as well as from my co-stars. Then there's also another season of Dance Plus.