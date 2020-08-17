'Abhay 2' trolled for misusing Khudiram Bose image, OTT platform apologises

The makers of web series, Abhay 2, are facing flak on social media for using an image of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on a criminal board in a scene. Many netizens are calling for a boycott of the OTT platform, despite an apology.

On Monday, the hashtag #BoycottZee5 was trending on social media. This comes despite the streaming service apologising for their error.

It all started when some viewers spotted Bose's image on a police station criminal board. The scene is in an episode titled "One-legged Skeleton".

Soon, social media users were capturing screenshots of the particular scene, featuring lead actor Kunal Kemmu, and circulating it widely on social media, criticising the makers for the blunder.

Following the trolling, the image of Khudiram Bose has been blurred in the particular scene.

"The producers, show and the platform, have no intent whatsoever to offend any community or hurt anybody's sentiments. Keeping in mind the feedback received and with utmost respect to our audience, we've blurred the image (inadvertently) used in one of the scenes of 'Abhay 2'. We unconditionally apologise for this error," read a tweet on Zee5 Support Twitter handle.