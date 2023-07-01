Rafuchakkar Fame Siddharth Joukani Shares: I Have Given My Fair Share Of Auditions And Finally Got My Break

Siddharth Joukani |

Many actors have started their career in showbiz with modelling and Siddharth Joukani is no different. He too started with modelling and recently starred in the web series Rafuchakkar. It premiered on JioCinema on June 15.

“I have walked for many brands and hosted a few beauty pageants too. While in college, I won the Fresh Face competition and walked the ramp for the first time. That was the start,” he recalls.

When asked how he bagged the web series Rafuchakkar, he reveals, “I received a message about an audition for the role and I set up my tripod and sent the audition and got the news within a few days. I’m playing the role of Vicky, who is the lead actress’ ex-boyfriend. I sympathise with him, but I’m never that person in a relationship.” He also mentions co-star Maniesh Paul and gushes that he loved working with him.

A lot of times, actors advertise products which they don’t even use or endorse. There have been many talks around this practice. “I think we should only endorse the brands we ourselves believe and use, as we influence the youth,” he reacts.

Earlier, actors used to focus mostly on acting. But now with social media revolution and technological advancements, they have become a product and are ending up doing things in the name of marketing and promotions just because everyone is doing it or because of the pressure of taking promotion and marketing as a mandate tools for an actor.

“These days, creating a buzz offline and online has become very important to reach all kinds of audiences. Social media is a great tool to spread the word and reach out to a vast number of people across boundaries. So why not make the most of it in a positive way?” he states.

Siddharth is finally okay with the hustle bustle of Mumbai. “We live in the city of dreams – we are one of the busiest cities and people are working around the clock to achieve their dreams in Mumbai. There is no solution. We have adapted to the restlessness and the stress, and 20 years ahead, the patience and tolerance will reduce further,” he opines.

The actor feels that it’s important to find time for yourself. “Like each job demands us to balance between our professional and personal life, acting does too. I try to avoid my phone in the morning and focus on myself but there are days where I check my phone first,” he avers.

Talking about his career so far, he concludes, “I have given my fair share of auditions and finally got my break. OTT is an amazing platform to showcase all kinds of talents. I’m grateful to have begun with the OTT platform, and the OTT content is just going to get better and better.”