Radhikka Madan Reacts To Hansal Mehta Saying She 'Deserves Better Opportunities' In Bollywood: 'Was Almost Teary-Eyed Because...'

Radhikka Madan On Hansal Mehta's She 'Deserves Better Opportunities' In Bollywood Comment | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Radhikka Madan, who began her acting career on TV in 2014 with Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and made her film debut in 2018 with Pataakha, recently starred in Subedaar, which premiered on Prime Video alongside Anil Kapoor in the lead. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently praised her performance in the show, stating that the actress deserves 'better parts, better films, more opportunities' in Bollywood.

Radhikka Madan On Hansal Mehta's She 'Deserves Better Opportunities' In Bollywood

Reacting to Mehta’s comments, Radhika said, "When I first read that, I was almost teary-eyed because when you come in this industry, you need to make a mark for yourself and you want to be noticed by these veteran, legend filmmakers. When you get that kind of acknowledgement and support, and if somebody like him feels for you, takes your side or gives a voice to whatever you have been feeling for so many years, it just means a lot," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

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'Want To Work Even Harder Now & Be More Hungrier'

She added that Hansal's praise fuelled the passion she has for her work and made her want to work even harder and be even hungrier. She strives for acknowledgment from the people she looks up to, and that, for her, is enough.

Further, when asked if she feels she hasn't been given the right opportunities in the industry, Radhikka said that nobody she has met in Bollywood feels like they have achieved it all. Everyone experiences a sense of lack, wishing they had landed a certain project or had the chance to work with a particular filmmaker. She added that she is yet to meet anyone who has said they are completely satisfied with their journey in the industry.

'Hansal Mehta Has Given Me Fuel For Years'

The actress, however, admitted that Hansal’s words have an impact on her career, adding that they validate the drive she has felt for so many years to strive to be the best. She said that this acknowledgment alone is enough, because what one truly wants is to be seen and heard, and Hansal’s recognition of that feeling has given her fuel to keep going for years.

On the work front, the actress has Rumi Ki Sharafat in her pipeline.