Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film Online?

Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders | Netflix

The much-talked-about crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders is making its way to OTT, giving fans of Nawazuddin Siddiqui another gripping performance to look forward to. Known for his intense screen presence and ability to transform into complex characters, Nawazuddin once again steps into the world of suspense and mystery. This time as a determined police officer uncovering shocking secrets behind a high-profile murder case. The film is set to based on Netflix, starting from December 19, 2025.

Plot

The film revolves around the mysterious death of the influential Bansal family patriarch, found dead under suspicious circumstances during a family gathering. As the investigation begins, the façade of respectability quickly starts to crack, exposing hidden relationships, dark motives, and buried grudges. Nawazuddin’s character, Inspector Jatin Yadav, takes charge of the case and soon realises that everyone in the family has something to hide. What initially seems like a straightforward murder turns into a labyrinth of lies, betrayal, and long-kept secrets.

Cast and characters

With a gripping screenplay, detailed character arcs, and unpredictable twists, the film promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Revathi, and Deepti Naval join the ensemble cast, adding emotional intensity and depth to the storyline. The movie also explores themes of power dynamics, social pressure, and the blurred line between truth and deception.

For viewers eagerly waiting to stream the thriller online, Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders is set to release exclusively on Netflix. Fans will be able to watch the film from the comfort of their homes shortly after the official announcement of its digital premiere date. With its dark atmosphere, compelling narrative, and standout performances, the film is expected to become one of the most-watched crime thrillers on OTT. Whether you’re a suspense lover or simply a fan of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s powerful acting, this thriller is not to be missed.