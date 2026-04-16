'R Madhavan Was Terrific': Kangana Ranaut Believes Ajit Doval Needs A Separate Film, Praises Dhurandhar 2 For Reviving Film Industry

Kangana Ranaut Believes Ajit Doval Needed A Separate Film |

Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut praised Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 for its mass appeal, saying Aditya Dhar’s film has revived the industry and brought fresh hope to filmmakers. She also lauded her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan for his performance as Ajit Doval, saying, "Madhavan was terrific in the film."

Speaking about his character, Kangana said to ANI, "I have met Ajit Doval ji and he has got a huge personality. I think there should be an entirely separate film on Ajit Doval. Only then an actor would be able to do justice to his character." She further praised Madhavan’s portrayal, calling him a "very good actor."

Kangana also noted that the film industry had recently become disconnected from the country, adding that South Indian cinema performs better because it focuses on "culture-focused and regionally relevant stories." She believes Dhurandhar 2 has helped Bollywood reconnect with that relevance, saying, "With such relevant films, people want to watch them."

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run at the box office, cementing its place among the biggest Indian blockbusters of 2026. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has collected a net of around Rs. 1,099 crore in India, while its domestic gross stands at approximately Rs. 1,311 crore. On the global front, the film has performed strongly overseas as well, earning over Rs. 415 crore, taking its total worldwide gross to around Rs. 1,727–1,733 crore. With these massive figures, the film continues to dominate ticket windows both in India and internationally.

Kangana and Madhavan have worked together in the hit film Tanu Weds Manu (2011), where their chemistry as Tanu and Manu won audiences’ hearts. They later reunited for its successful sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), which further strengthened their on-screen pairing. Both films remain the only collaborations between the two actors so far.