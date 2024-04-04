Queen Of Tears Episode 9: All About Premiere Date, Timing, Upcoming Twists & More

Queen of Tears stars Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-won in the lead roles. The K-drama makers have already released episode eight and now the ninth episode of the romance drama is all set to stream soon on an OTT platform in April, 2024.

Where to watch Queen of Tears episode 9 ?

The ninth episode will release on April 6, 2024. K-drama lovers can watch the upcoming episode on Netflix. The story of the show revolves around a married couple struggling to keep their relationship alive. The first episode of the series was released on March 9, 2024.

Each episode is scheduled to release on Saturdays and Sundays at 21:10 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The drama consists of 16 episodes in season one.

Plot

Queen of Tears is a romantic story that revolves around Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae-in. Although the two were quite different, they fell in love and got married. However, as time went by, their feelings for each other began to fade away. But, a certain incident reignited the love between them, giving them hope for their relationship.

Cast and production

The cast of Queen of Tears includes Kim Soo-Hyun as Baek Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-won as Hong Hae-in, Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye, Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol, Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-sung, Kim Kap-soo as Hong Man-dae and Jung Jin-young as Hong Beom-jun, among others.

This ensemble of talented actors brings the characters to life, making the drama a must-watch. It is produced by Kim Je-hyun, Jo Su-yeong, Heo Do-yun, Kim Tae-hun, Jang Young-woo, Jang Young-woo, Jang Jin-wook, Kim Tae-hun under Studio Dragon, Culture Depot Showrunner.

What to expect in episode 9?

In episode nine, the preview starts with the families of Hae-in and Hyun-woo gathering for a meal. While eating, Hyun-woo's father casually comments on their eating habits, which leads to unexpected reactions and cultural differences being revealed.

The preview leaves the audience hanging on to what happens next between the two families, making it more exciting to watch.