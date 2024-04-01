 Queen Of Tears Episode 8: 'Vincenzo' Song Joong Ki Breaks Internet With Smashing Entry Amid Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won's Divorce Battle (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentQueen Of Tears Episode 8: 'Vincenzo' Song Joong Ki Breaks Internet With Smashing Entry Amid Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won's Divorce Battle (WATCH)

Queen Of Tears Episode 8: 'Vincenzo' Song Joong Ki Breaks Internet With Smashing Entry Amid Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won's Divorce Battle (WATCH)

And if his cameo was not enough, Song Joong Ki has entered Queen of Tears as his iconic character Vincenzo Cassano, the mafia lawyer

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image

The Korean drama Queen of Tears has been registering some record-breaking numbers ever since it premiered, and on Sunday, K-drama fans went berserk as South Korean heartthrob Song Joong Ki marked his surprise entry in the ongoing divorce track.

In the eighth episode of Queen of Tears, which went on air on Netflix on Sunday in India, Song Joong Ki was seen taking the characters of the drama as well as his fans by surprise as he made a dashing entry into the show. In the current track, the leads of the show, Baek Hyun-woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun) and Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji Won) have gotten embroiled in a rollercoaster divorce battle, and Song Joong Ki's entry has only spiced things up.

And if his cameo was not enough, he has entered Queen of Tears as his iconic character Vincenzo Cassano, the mafia lawyer, and netizens just can't keep calm over the mega twist.

He will be seen playing the divorce attorney for Hong Hae-in in Queen of Tears, and the episode has already given a glimpse of what is to come for the lead pair.

Read Also
5 Must-Watch K-dramas Of 'Queen of Tears' South Korean Actor Kim Soo-hyun
article-image

Interestingly, Song Joong Ki has worked with Kim Ji Won in several hit K-dramas in the past, the most popular one being Descendants of the Sun in 2016 and Arthdal Chronicles in 2019. He also shared the screen with Kim Soo Hyun in Will It Snow for Christmas.

Queen of Tears has been topping the TRP charts in South Korea, and on Netflix, where it is streaming for the global audience, the show has been ranked 4th among Top 10 non-English shows.

New episodes of the drama are released on every Saturday and Sunday in India, and the finale episode is set to hit the OTT platform by the end of April.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Queen Of Tears Episode 8: 'Vincenzo' Song Joong Ki Breaks Internet With Smashing Entry Amid Kim Soo...

Queen Of Tears Episode 8: 'Vincenzo' Song Joong Ki Breaks Internet With Smashing Entry Amid Kim Soo...

VIDEO: Bigg Boss 9 Fame Priya Malik Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Karan Bakshi, Name Him Zorawar

VIDEO: Bigg Boss 9 Fame Priya Malik Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Karan Bakshi, Name Him Zorawar

Boney Kapoor Feels 'Blessed' To Have Shikhar Pahariya In His Life: 'Was Convinced He'll Never Be Ex...

Boney Kapoor Feels 'Blessed' To Have Shikhar Pahariya In His Life: 'Was Convinced He'll Never Be Ex...

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Actor Chance Perdomo Dies In Motorcycle Accident At 27

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Actor Chance Perdomo Dies In Motorcycle Accident At 27

The Idea Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine's Film

The Idea Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine's Film