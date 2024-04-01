Queen Of Tears Episode 8: 'Vincenzo' Song Joong Ki Breaks Internet With Smashing Entry Amid Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won's Divorce Battle (WATCH)

The Korean drama Queen of Tears has been registering some record-breaking numbers ever since it premiered, and on Sunday, K-drama fans went berserk as South Korean heartthrob Song Joong Ki marked his surprise entry in the ongoing divorce track.

In the eighth episode of Queen of Tears, which went on air on Netflix on Sunday in India, Song Joong Ki was seen taking the characters of the drama as well as his fans by surprise as he made a dashing entry into the show. In the current track, the leads of the show, Baek Hyun-woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun) and Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji Won) have gotten embroiled in a rollercoaster divorce battle, and Song Joong Ki's entry has only spiced things up.

And if his cameo was not enough, he has entered Queen of Tears as his iconic character Vincenzo Cassano, the mafia lawyer, and netizens just can't keep calm over the mega twist.

He will be seen playing the divorce attorney for Hong Hae-in in Queen of Tears, and the episode has already given a glimpse of what is to come for the lead pair.

Interestingly, Song Joong Ki has worked with Kim Ji Won in several hit K-dramas in the past, the most popular one being Descendants of the Sun in 2016 and Arthdal Chronicles in 2019. He also shared the screen with Kim Soo Hyun in Will It Snow for Christmas.

Song Joong Ki will be making his special appearance in "Queen of Tears" for tonight's episode 😍



To reunite with his "Descendants of the Sun" and "Arthdal Chronicles" co-star, Kim Ji Won and his "Will It Snow for Christmas" co-star, Kim Soo Hyun 💕



📸: CJnDrama #QueenOfTears… pic.twitter.com/612zejGLYB — Annyeong Oppa (@TheAnnyeongOppa) March 31, 2024

#SongJoongKi and #KimJiWon through the years in the same screen

2016 DOTS

2019 Arthdal Chronicles

2024 QueenOfTears#QueenOfTearsEp8 pic.twitter.com/Nvc04exmiS — 💫 (@kdramasfangirl) March 31, 2024

Queen of Tears has been topping the TRP charts in South Korea, and on Netflix, where it is streaming for the global audience, the show has been ranked 4th among Top 10 non-English shows.

New episodes of the drama are released on every Saturday and Sunday in India, and the finale episode is set to hit the OTT platform by the end of April.