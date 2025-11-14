 'Pyjama Man' Grabs Ariana Grande At Wicked Singapore Event, Cynthia Erivo Rushes To Protect Her; Shocking Yellow Carpet Video Goes Viral
Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image

At the premiere of Wicked For Good in Singapore a tense moment unfolded when an intruder, identified as Pyjama Man, breached security and rushed towards pop superstar Ariana Grande on the red carpet. The man reportedly grabbed Ariana's arm while she was walking alongside her co-star Cynthia Erivo. In the vidros doing the rounds on social media, Ariana looks startled by his behaviour.

Reacting instantly, Cynthia stepped between Ariana and the intruder, shielding her from harm.

article-image

According to international media reports, Ariana's co-star held the man back until security could intervene and ensured her safety before checking on her. The assailant was quickly escorted away, while videos of the incident surfaced online shortly after.

Later, the man himself shared a video of the moment on his Instagram account and wrote, "Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You."

Despite the scare on the red carpet, the premiere went on as planned, with cast members interacting with fans and media. Security measures were reportedly increased following the incident to prevent further disruptions.

Ariana's fans slam 'Pyjama Man'

Soon after the videos surfaced, netizens slammed the man for 'harassing' and 'assaulting' the singer.

A fan wrote on X, "This is assault. Touching, and grabbing people without their consent is assault. Ariana Grande was assaulted and the person who did it thinks he’s cool for doing it. I’m so fucking livid. The entitlement of fans is grotesque. I’m glad Cynthia Erivo was there, I’m glad security was there, and I hope Ariana has time to rest and recover — she looked so fucking scared it breaks my heart."

The premiere was held to celebrate the release of Wicked For Good, the sequel to the 2024 blockbuster Wicked, based on the beloved Broadway musical. The first film became a massive hit as it grossed over $756 million worldwide, making it one of Universal Pictures’ biggest musical successes.

Directed by Jon M Chu, Wicked For Good features a star-studded ensemble cast. Ariana reprises her role as Glinda, while Cynthia returns as Elphaba. The film also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode.

Wicked For Good is scheduled for release in theatres on November 21, 2025.

