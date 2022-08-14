'Pushpa' music composer Devi Sri Prasad to hoist Indian flag on Times Square

On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Devi Sri Prasad’s invite for the honored ceremonial lighting at the Empire State Building, New York, comes as a prestigious moment for the music composer.

The Empire State Building will be lit with the vibrancy of India’s national flag. The music composer’s presence at such a grand occasion is going to be one proud moment for the country and the proudest moment for the composer.

Devi Sri Prasad expressed his heart-warming emotions on receiving the opportunity and on the same he states – “I am honored to have composed the HAR GHAR TIRANGA song for our country, and I am humbled to be the Guest of Honor during flag hosting in Times Square and this ceremonial lighting at Empire State Building, New York."

"As an Indian, getting a chance to represent your country beyond domestic waters is a really fulfilling feeling. I feel blessed to have been given an opportunity to represent my homeland. It feels as if all my hard work has come to fruition and I can proudly let the world celebrate my nation’s Independence," he adds.

DSP is known for giving some hit songs. The composer is currently working to give us some more feet-tapping scores through his upcoming projects including 'Pushpa 2' and 'Bawaal'.

