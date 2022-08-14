e-Paper Get App

'Pushpa' music composer Devi Sri Prasad to hoist Indian flag on Times Square

The Empire State Building will be lit with the vibrancy of India’s national flag

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 06:49 PM IST
article-image

On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Devi Sri Prasad’s invite for the honored ceremonial lighting at the Empire State Building, New York, comes as a prestigious moment for the music composer.

The Empire State Building will be lit with the vibrancy of India’s national flag. The music composer’s presence at such a grand occasion is going to be one proud moment for the country and the proudest moment for the composer.

Devi Sri Prasad expressed his heart-warming emotions on receiving the opportunity and on the same he states – “I am honored to have composed the HAR GHAR TIRANGA song for our country, and I am humbled to be the Guest of Honor during flag hosting in Times Square and this ceremonial lighting at Empire State Building, New York."

Read Also
Independence Day 2022: Top 10 patriotic Bollywood movies
article-image

"As an Indian, getting a chance to represent your country beyond domestic waters is a really fulfilling feeling. I feel blessed to have been given an opportunity to represent my homeland. It feels as if all my hard work has come to fruition and I can proudly let the world celebrate my nation’s Independence," he adds.

DSP is known for giving some hit songs. The composer is currently working to give us some more feet-tapping scores through his upcoming projects including 'Pushpa 2' and 'Bawaal'.

Read Also
Independence Day 2022: Actors who played freedom fighters on screen
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainment'Pushpa' music composer Devi Sri Prasad to hoist Indian flag on Times Square

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai breathing good quality air, thanks to speedy winds

Mumbai breathing good quality air, thanks to speedy winds

Maharashtra: More than 31,000 accidents occurred between January to June 2022, reveals data

Maharashtra: More than 31,000 accidents occurred between January to June 2022, reveals data

Mamata Banerjee stands by TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, questions his arrest in cattle smuggling scam

Mamata Banerjee stands by TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, questions his arrest in cattle smuggling scam

Shah Rukh Khan Scholarship makes a comeback at La Trobe University; read how you can apply

Shah Rukh Khan Scholarship makes a comeback at La Trobe University; read how you can apply

WATCH: No more hello, govt employees to start tele-conversation with Vande Mataram in Maharashtra,...

WATCH: No more hello, govt employees to start tele-conversation with Vande Mataram in Maharashtra,...