Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma Screams As Fan Jumps On Stage During Jaipur Show, Walks Off Mid-Performance – VIDEO

Fan Jumps on Stage During Sunanda Sharma’s Jaipur Concert | Instagram

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma, best known for hit tracks such as Jatt Yamla, Jaani Tera Naa, Pagal Nahi Hona and Chorri Chorri, performed at Anand International College of Engineering in Dayarampura, Bassi, Jaipur, on Saturday evening, October 30. However, chaos erupted mid-performance when a fan suddenly jumped onto the stage to meet the singer. Sunanda's shocked reaction have since gone viral on social media.

Sunanda Sharma Screams As Fan Jumps on Stage During Jaipur Show

The video showed Sunanda performing one of her tracks on stage when a fan dressed in a white shirt suddenly jumped onto the stage. The singer let out a loud scream as soon as she spotted him. Security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the fan off the stage. Meanwhile, Sunanda was repeatedly heard saying, "It's okay, it's okay," as her security team removed him. She then swiftly walked off the stage amid the commotion.

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The 34-year-old singer has yet to address the incident.

Sunanda Sharma On Battling With Depression

Earlier, Sunanda had opened up about battling depression during a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra. She revealed that she had isolated herself for 2 months and 17 days in complete darkness, barely interacting with anyone, including her family.

Recalling the difficult phase, she said, "I went to a few psychiatrists, but it is not my cup of tea. I couldn't understand how they could understand my pain and how they could ease it. I was confined to my room for 2 months and 17 days in complete darkness. If I were hungry, I would knock and ask for food from my mother."

Sunanda's battle with depression proved to be a turning point in her life, prompting her to reflect on mental health, relationships, marriage and financial independence.