Punjabi Singer Kamal Grewal Receives Death Threats, Caller Demands ₹5 Crore & Threatens Stage Shows In Ludhiana | Instagram

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 6: Punjabi singer Kamal Grewal has allegedly received a Rs 5 crore extortion demand along with death threats from a person claiming to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang.

The caller allegedly threatened to shut down the singer’s stage shows and destroy his musical career if the money was not paid.

Based on Grewal’s complaint, Ludhiana Police registered a case on November 2 against Gilli Rana and others allegedly linked to the gang. Further investigation is underway.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰ ਕਲਚਰ!ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਮਨ-ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਚਿੰਤਾਜਨਕ ਬਣੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਗਾਇਕ ਕਮਲ ਗਰੇਵਾਲ ਤੋਂ 5 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਫਿਰੌਤੀ ਮੰਗੀ ਗਈ। ਰੋਹਿਤ ਗੋਦਾਰਾ ਗੈਂਗ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਫਿਰੌਤੀ ਨਾ ਦੇਣ ’ਤੇ ਅਖਾੜੇ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਾਉਣ ਤੇ ਜਾਨੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। https://t.co/xgcXLXMPhS — BJP PUNJAB (@BJP4Punjab) November 6, 2026

Threatening Calls And Extortion Demand

According to the complaint, Grewal owns a music company, JP Films, in Sarabha Nagar. On October 20, several missed calls and voice messages were received on the company’s official mobile number.

At the time, the singer was performing at a Dussehra celebration in Patiala and could not check the messages.

The following day, when he listened to the voice messages, he heard a caller identifying himself as Gilli Rana and claiming to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore and asked Grewal to call him back immediately.

Threats To End Musical Career

The caller further threatened that if the demand was not met, he would ensure that Grewal’s stage shows were stopped and his singing career was destroyed. He allegedly warned that the singer would neither be able to organise stage performances nor continue his musical activities.

Two more threatening voice messages were subsequently received from the same mobile number. Following this, Grewal filed an online complaint with the police.

Fresh Calls From International Number

In his complaint, the singer also stated that he received two more calls from an international number on November 1 while he was at his office in Sarabha Nagar.

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After noticing the missed calls the following afternoon and discussing the matter with his family members and close associates, he approached the police.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Grewal expressed fears for his life and property and sought police action against Gilli Rana and other alleged members of the gang.

Police registered a case in the matter on November 2. Further investigation is currently underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)