Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'

Actor Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi, on Tuesday, said that films should not be made with an agenda and that cinema should not be misused. Gurpreet was reacting to the postponement of the release of Kangana Ranaut starrer biopic 'Emergency.' The "Dunki' actor was in the national capital to promote the Punjabi film 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' along with co-actors Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin.

'Emergency', in which Kangana Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on September 6 but the actor-turned-politician stated that the political drama is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The biographical political thriller, delves into the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month Emergency period in the country from 1975 to 1977.

The film is facing backlash from several Sikh groups. The cast of 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' was asked during a media interaction to share their thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency', particularly concerning the objections raised by religious bodies.

In his response, Gurpreet Ghuggi expressed his perspective on the matter. "We are also from the film fraternity; like this film 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' was made for entertainment. However, if I were to bring any agenda into this film, that would be wrong. Cinema should not be misused."

"What I think is right does not necessarily make it cinema; that's a mistake," the actor said. Further, Gurpreet emphasized the necessity of presenting factual information, especially when dealing with historical events. "If your research is lacking and your knowledge is insufficient, then the audience or religious bodies are not to blame," the actor said.

"We haven't seen the film yet, but from what we've seen in the teaser and trailer, it appears they've included things that are bound to raise objections. People will raise objections, and if they still think the movie will be released, I have doubts," Gurpreet said.

Gippy Grewal shared insights into the process of making 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' which he has written the script and directed.

"We made this film 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.' We are people who visit the gurudwaras regularly and make films. Even before making the film and after its completion, we submitted the script to Takhat Sri Hazur Sahib for approval," he explained.

Gippy highlighted that they sought feedback from religious authorities to avoid any misrepresentation.

"After shooting, we showed the entire film to them before the Censor Board, to check if there was anything they found wrong--like vocabulary, the method of shooting, or anything else. They first gave us an NOC, and with that NOC, we submitted our film to the Censor Board," he said.

"If you don't have homework on a subject, you should ask first. Without doing homework and making something from your own perspective will definitely lead to objections, and there will be objections," the actor said.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to address the delays, revealing that the film's certification process is currently stalled.

She stated, "There have been rumours circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was on hold due to numerous death threats against members of the Censor Board." Ranaut further highlighted the pressures being faced, including demands to remove certain scenes from the film. "There is pressure being put on us to remove certain scenes, such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the Punjab riots. Now, I don't know what else to show. What are we supposed to do--blackout the film during these scenes? This is unbelievable to me, and I am deeply sorry for the current state of thinking in this country," she said.

Her film is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films. Meanwhile, scheduled for release on September 13, the film 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' continues the legacy of the 'Ardaas' franchise and focuses on a family's quest to find light through faith.