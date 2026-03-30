Puja Banerjee SLAMS Circulation Of Co-Star Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's Dead Body Photos: 'Show Some Respect'

Puja Banerjee Urges Deletion of Rahul Banerjee's Dead Body Photos | Photo Via Instagram

Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death has shocked the industry after he passed away on Sunday, March 29, following a freak accident while filming the television series Bhole Baba Paar Karega. He reportedly drowned accidentally at Talsari in Digha, near the Odisha–West Bengal border. He was 43. He was pulled out of the water by crew members and rushed to a hospital in Digha, where doctors declared him dead.

Puja Banerjee Urges Deletion Of Rahul Banerjee's Dead Body Photos

Now, actress Puja Banerjee, who worked with Rahul in the web series Paap, has fumed in anger over the circulation of photos and videos of Rahul's dead body, urging people to delete them and show respect during this difficult time.

Taking to her Instagram story on Monday, March 30, Puja wrote, "Shame on media and shame on us public who likes the pics of dead people who when alive was an artist and their family's crying videos. It's the fault of both sides, log dekhte hai isliye media dikhati hai (people watch so the media shows it). When alive, he was an artist and belonged to the public, but when he lost his life, he became someone's husband, son, brother and most importantly, a father."

She added, "Show some respect, people. I request pls delete his dead body's pics and videos." Puja ended the post with ‘RIP Rahul.”

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's Wife Priyanka Sarkar Issues Statement

Rahul's wife, Bengali actress Priyanka Sarkar, later shared a statement on social media requesting privacy during this 'difficult' time.

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together."

"We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time," she wrote.

Rahul and Priyanka got married in 2010 and welcomed a son, Shohoj Banerjee. The couple separated in 2017 but reconciled in 2023 to jointly raise their son.

The family is yet to share details about Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's last rites.