Nani Seeks Special Permission From Telangana CM To Attend The Paradise Premiere In Hyderabad Months After Pushpa 2 Stampede; Revanth Reddy Replies

Nani Seeks Special Permission From Telangana CM To Attend Paradise Premiere In Hyderabad Months After Pushpa 2 Stampede |

Nani has sought Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s approval to attend The Paradise premiere at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad on September 23, assuring authorities that he will follow all safety protocols. Responding to the actor’s request, the Chief Minister asked him to submit an official application to the local police, who will review it and take a decision. The request comes amid concerns over crowd management, particularly after the December 2024 Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre, RTC X Roads, where a woman died and her son was injured following a crowd surge after Allu Arjun’s arrival.

Telangana CM's Reply To Nani's Special Appeal

Responding to Nani’s appeal, Revanth Reddy wrote, “We appreciate your respect for safety guidelines, @NameisNani, and your commitment for the film directed by our talented young Telangana director, @odela_srikanth." The Chief Minister further stressed the importance of crowd management and public safety, asking the actor to follow the necessary procedure. He said, “To ensure seamless crowd management and public safety, please submit an official application to the designated local police station. The concerned team will review the application and take a decision accordingly.”

We appreciate your respect for safety guidelines, @NameisNani, and your commitment for the film directed by our talented young Telangana director, @odela_srikanth.



To ensure seamless crowd management and public safety, please submit an official application to the designated… https://t.co/w8NAZOBzsd — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 23, 2026

What Nani Said In His Request To Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy’s response came after Nani requested permission to visit a theatre at RTC X Roads for The Paradise premiere on Wednesday. In his post, the actor described himself as a lifelong cinema fan, writing, “This is a request from a fan of cinema and, more importantly, someone who has enjoyed cinema at its very best from a very young age.”

Nani explained that watching films alongside fellow movie lovers has always been special to him, and he hoped to experience the premiere with the audience in Hyderabad. He added, “I believe the ultimate satisfaction of making a film lies in sitting among the audience and experiencing their response to it.”

The actor also assured the Chief Minister and the officials that he would comply with all necessary protocols and safety guidelines, stating that safety would remain their priority.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula Garu, Hon’ble Minister of Cinematography Shri @KomatireddyKVR Garu & the respected officials of @TelanganaCOPs.



This is a request from a fan of cinema and, more importantly, someone who has enjoyed cinema at its very best from a very… — Nani (@NameisNani) September 22, 2026

Netizens' Reaction To Nani's Request To Attend The Paradise Premiere

Nani’s request has sparked discussion online, with some users raising concerns about the possibility of another crowd-related incident, recalling what happened at the Pushpa 2 premiere. One user commented, “Why? Don't you know what happened to the people at Pushpa 2? Is it really necessary?”

Another user highlighted the challenges of managing crowds in a star-driven film culture, writing, “In a star worshipping society, anything could go wrong even with proper police control & all.” Others questioned why the actor had made the request public on social media, suggesting that he could have approached the authorities privately. One user wrote, “This could've been an email, why are you tweeting it publicly.”

Why? Don't you know what happened to the people at pushpa 2? Is it really necessary? If you really want to watch go with a mask and cap, that's it. If the story is good, you don't need this kinda promotions — Pink Sky (@PinkSky10159067) September 23, 2026

Vellodhu anna. In a star worshipping society, anything could go wrong even with proper police control & all (now that you've literally announced it out loud) — VishalSid | CW: Jojos (@VishalSid_1) September 22, 2026

Lol! Publicity stunt to attract more crowd on Day1. Could have requested formally by applying as suggested or visited the theatre silently in disguise without any propaganda. What did you learn from Pushpa2 incident, Mr, Nani? — TakeItEasy (@TakeItEasyFolks) September 23, 2026

This could've been an email, why are you tweeting it publicly — baeforbiryani (@baeforbiryani) September 22, 2026

The December 2024 Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad’s RTC X Roads witnessed a stampede-like situation after Allu Arjun’s arrival, as a large crowd gathered at the venue. A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died in the incident, while her eight-year-old son was seriously injured. The incident sparked widespread concerns over crowd management and public safety at celebrity events.