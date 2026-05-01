'Proud Of Her To Quit The Show': Fans Back Manasi Salvi After Mahadev And Sons Exit Report Surfaces, Slam Makers For Allegedly 'Sidelining' Actress

Fans Back Manasi Salvi After Mahadev And Sons Exit Report Surfaces |

Manasi Salvi has reportedly quit Colors TV’s Mahadev And Sons. Reports suggest that the actress stepped away from the show due to fewer shooting days. However, the production house claims she cannot leave the show due to her contract and may take legal action.

Amid reports of Manasi quitting Mahadev And Sons, fans have been strongly reacting on social media. Many have pointed out how the actress was allegedly "sidelined" by the makers.

A user reacted to Manasi quitting Mahadev And Sons, saying, "Proud of her to quit this show!! the way they were writing her character & were sidelining her even after knowing that she signed the show as one of the leads! she knows her worth very well." Another wrote, "I was tolerating this show only for her now I hope she gets better pportunities that's worth her talent. All the best my love."

proud of her to quit this show!! the way they were writing her character & were sidelining her even after knowing that she signed the show as one of the leads! she knows her worth very well ♥️#mahadevandsons #mansisalvi https://t.co/G3xFqwJe7I — K. 🌷 (@_tumkyamile_) May 1, 2026

I was tolerating this show only for her now I hope she gets better opportunities that's worth her talent

All the best my love ♥️#ManasiSalvi #MahadevAndSons https://t.co/lQWfHViGd0 — Kajjjjal (@KajalB21857) April 30, 2026

Another user tweeted, "Heard manasi is quitting the show. I am so happy for her. She deserves way better story. When the promo released it was about Bhanu and Mahadev rivalry and their dynamics but they later turned her into an unreasonable negative character."

Heard manasi is quitting the show. I am so happy for her. She deserves way better story. When the promo released it was about Bhanu and Mahadev rivalry and their dynamics but they later turned her into an unreasonable negative character #MahadevAndSons #ManasiSalvi — Kajjjjal (@KajalB21857) April 30, 2026

It's a good thing that #ManasiSalvi is leaving #MahadevAndSons.Honestly,nothing against the actor but the character is a bit too -ve & the actor's fandom try to justify everything that #Bhanu is doing in the show. Hopefully, Manasi gets a good positive role #Rajdheer #ColorsTV https://t.co/OjpKvZcJHm — Aleyamma Abhrahaam (@AleyammaA01) May 1, 2026

In the show, Manasi’s character Bhanu Pratap has reportedly been sidelined as the makers shifted focus to Rajji and Dheeraj’s relationship.

Manasi has not yet posted any official statement or reaction regarding her exit. However, she recently shared a promo of an upcoming episode on social media, which led fans to question her about leaving the show. One commented, "Y r u leaving the show mam." Another wrote, "Why u r leaving the show plsss don't go u did the negative role so good."

It remains to be seen how her character will be written out of the show and whether the situation escalates into a legal dispute. According to an IWM Buzz report, the production house stated, "She (Manasi Salvi) cannot legally quit the show because she has legally signed the exclusive contract and is bound to stay committed to the show for the next 6 months as per the contract. Production house and network have the option of taking legal notice against her and taking her to court if there is a breach of contract (sic)."