'Proud Always': Father-In-Law Suniel Shetty And Wife Athiya Cheer KL Rahul After Cricketer Hits Century At India VS West Indies 3rd ODI |

Suniel Shetty had a proud father-in-law moment as son-in-law KL Rahul smashed a century during India’s match against the West Indies on Saturday, October 3. The actor took to Instagram to celebrate Rahul’s impressive knock, while his daughter and Rahul’s wife, Athiya Shetty, also joined in the celebrations.

Suniel shared a video of Rahul celebrating after completing his century off 80 balls. Sharing the clip on Instagram, the actor captioned it, “Just Rahul being Rahul. Proud always.”

Athiya, too, celebrated Rahul’s milestone by sharing a picture of the cricketer on her Instagram Stories. She added a red heart emoji to the post, cheering for her husband after his impressive performance.

Suniel has often cheered for KL Rahul and spoken highly of his cricket over the years. Even before Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage, Suniel celebrated the cricketer's century at Lord's in 2021, calling the iconic venue the “Mecca of cricket” and writing, “Congratulations and god bless baba @rahulkl.” In a 2023 interview, Suniel described Rahul as “calm, composed, very respectful” and said, “I don’t think I could have asked for a better son.”

The third and final ODI between India and West Indies was played at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on October 3. India won the toss and opted to bat but suffered an early setback after losing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli cheaply. Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad then steadied the innings with a 137-run partnership, scoring 92 and 57, respectively. KL Rahul took charge in the latter stages, bringing up his ninth ODI century off 80 balls and finishing unbeaten on 129 off 87 balls. His knock helped India post 351/7 in 50 overs and set West Indies a target of 352 runs. West Indies chased down the target to win the third ODI, after India had already sealed the three-match series 2-0 by winning the first two matches.