Project Hail Mary On OTT: Everything To Know About Ryan Gosling's Science Fiction Film

Project Hail Mary On OTT |

Project Hail Mary is one of the most anticipated science fiction films in recent years, with Ryan Gosling leading the cast. Based on Andy Weir's bestselling 2021 novel of the same name, the film combines space exploration, survival, and scientific discovery in a gripping story that has generated excitement among sci-fi fans worldwide.

Film overview

The film is directed by the Academy Award-winning duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, known for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie. Drew Goddard, who previously adapted Weir's The Martian for the big screen, has written the screenplay. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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About Project Hail Mary

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, a middle school science teacher who unexpectedly finds himself on a critical mission in outer space. He wakes up alone aboard a spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, Grace realises he has been sent on a desperate mission to save Earth from a mysterious threat that is causing the Sun and other stars to lose their energy. The film also stars Sandra Hüller, Milana Vayntrub, Lionel Boyce, and Ken Leung in key roles. Like Andy Weir's previous works, Project Hail Mary blends scientific concepts with humour, emotional storytelling, and suspense.

Cast and characters

The film features Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, Sandra Hüller as Eva Stratt, James Ortiz as Rocky, Lionel Boyce as Carl, Ken Leung as Yao Li-Jie, Milana Vayntrub as Olesya Ilyukhina, Priya Kansara as the voice of Mary, Mia Soteriou as Dr. Browne, Michelle Greenidge as Chimamanda, and Orion Lee as Dr. Li, among others.