Priyanshu Painyuli: 'Always Wanted To Be An Actor In A Vishal Bharadwaj Project'

Last seen in U Turn, talented actor Priyanshu Painyuli is currently seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. On working with the maverick filmmaker, he shares, “It feels like a dream come true. When I was growing up, I saw Haider, Kaminey, I always wanted to be an actor in a Vishal Bharadwaj project. It is an experience to work with him. He is an industry himself. The way he writes his scenes, looks at them creatively, the way he has created compositions till now is just so surreal. While on the sets shooting for this show, we jammed since I also play a bit of music. I met him after Bhavesh Joshi and he appreciated my performance. I felt I was at the right path.”

“With Vishal sir’s first ever adaption of a detective series for India, and to be able to get cast in it, it feels like a blessing. Going to the sets every day was like a dream. As an actor, I had to put my best game forward since I had to share screen with such a talented and senior ensemble cast. However, the process varies for me varies from director to director but after working with him, I have changed as a person,” he adds.

