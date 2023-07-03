Priyanka Chopra's Hairstylist Interrupts Her Interview With Simi Garewal: 'Kya Kar Rahe Ho?' (WATCH)

Actress and talk show host Simi Garewal recently shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from her interview with global star Priyanka Chopra. The clip shows PeeCee's hairstylist interrupting their conversation to fix the actress' hair while they are rolling.

In the throwback video, Priyanka is heard telling Simi, "So difficult being a girl. I wish I was a guy sometimes. Real, nothing, no stress. Just throw on a pair of jeans and a tee and just come."

To this, Simi responded, "These days guys are doing a lot." Priyanka then added, "They can never do as much as we have to do. We have to sit so stiff so that one curl doesn't go out of place."

Soon after Priyanka starts speaking, her stylist is seen entering the frame. Simi then exclaims, "Excuse me, we're rolling," and Priyanka tells, "Take chal raha hai, aap kya kar rahe ho?"

Sharing the video on Instagram, Simi lauded Priyanka. She wrote, "RENDEZVOUS GEMS! Priyanka Chopra #Throwback. She doesn't 'sit still' any more. She is ubiquitous. She is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She is a global star - on the covers of magazines ..on screens.. and in our hearts. It is we who 'sit still', in awe, while applauding her phenomenal success."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the series Citadel and in rom-com Love Again. Her next few projects are Heads of State and Hindi production Jee Le Zaraa.

However, a few days back, it was reported that she has walked out of Jee Le Zaraa.

