Priyanka Chopra’s fresh revelation on pay parity in Bollywood: ‘Asked for a bit more, woh bhi nahi milta tha’

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has been on a promotional spree as her next project, Citadel, is inching towards its release. The stunning actress has been ruling the hearts of her fans with her sizzling appearances alongside the cast and crew including Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Russo Brothers, to name a few.

Recently, Priyanka was spotted in Mumbai for the promotions of Citadel, where she opened up about the pay disparity in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra revealed to Film Companion that she had fought against pay disparity in India but gave up the fight after not being able to achieve a little more than the usual payment.

Talking about the salem she stated, “I never used to ask for eual pay, but a lil bit more that I should be paid normally. Woh bhi nahi milta tha and that’s why I gave up.”

The actress shared her experience of how male actors in Bollywood get paid substantially larger amounts, while female actors don't even get 10 per cent of what their male counterparts make.

It is disheartening to see such discrimination in the industry, and Priyanka's words reflect the harsh reality of the entertainment world.

On getting equal pay in Hollywood

The actress was also asked about getting equal pay in Hollywood, to which she shared her story of receiving equal pay for the first time in 22 years of her career.

Priyanka's agents approached Amazon Prime Studios and talked about pay parity since she was playing a co-lead role. Though the actress didn't expect it to happen, she gave it a shot, knowing that she had fought that fight before without success.

Amidst all the discussions about pay disparity, Priyanka is also creating a buzz for her role in Citadel. The series is created by David Weil from Amazon Prime Studios and Russo Brothers and stars Priyanka and Richard Madden in lead roles.

The trailer of the series has already taken the internet by storm, with its intriguing plotline, amazing action sequences, and the chemistry between the lead pair.

Priyanka Chopra has always been vocal about social issues, and her stance on pay disparity reflects her strong belief in equal rights. The actress's journey in the entertainment industry has been inspiring, and she continues to be an inspiration for millions of people worldwide.

We hope to see more actors and actresses come forward and raise their voice against discrimination, just like Priyanka did.