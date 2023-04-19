Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in red hot gown at Citadel premiere in London

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 19, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked ravishing in a red hot gown at the premiere of Citadel in London

She arrived with husband Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in black

Nick couldn't keep his hands off his wife, who grabbed all the eyeballs at the premiere

PeeCee paired her off-shoulder red gown with bold red lipstick

She also struck a pose with her Citadel co-star Richard Madden

Richard Madden looked handsome in a black suit

PeeCee and Madden will be seen packing some heavy punches in Citadel

Citadel has been helmed by the famed Russo Brothers

Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday through May 26

Thanks For Reading!

Priyanka Chopra REVEALS how she and Richard Madden helped each other while shooting steamy intimate...
Find out More