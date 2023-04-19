Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in red hot gown at Citadel premiere in London

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 19, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked ravishing in a red hot gown at the premiere of Citadel in London
She arrived with husband Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in black
Nick couldn't keep his hands off his wife, who grabbed all the eyeballs at the premiere
PeeCee paired her off-shoulder red gown with bold red lipstick
She also struck a pose with her Citadel co-star Richard Madden
Richard Madden looked handsome in a black suit
PeeCee and Madden will be seen packing some heavy punches in Citadel
Citadel has been helmed by the famed Russo Brothers
Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday through May 26
Thanks For Reading!