Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Monokini, Hugs Nick Jonas On Mexico Beach; Photos Go Viral

Global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, rang in the new year together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Several photos and videos of the couple have been doing the rounds on social media in which they are seen enjoying a beach day.

In the now-viral photos, PeeCee is seen wearing a white monokini with a plunging neckline. On the other hand, Nick was seen in comfy orange shorts and black sleeveless t-shirt. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen hugging her husband on the beach.

The pictures were shared by Priyanka and Nick's fan page on Instagram with the caption, "Priyanka and Nick today in Cabo ❤️ (02.01.2024)."

In another set of viral pictures, Priyanka and Nick are seen on the beach with their daughter Malti Marie and other friends and family members.

Soon after the photos were shared on social media, fans gushed over their PDA. "Our favorite couple 😍May the desires of their hearts be fulfilled this year 2024," a user commented.

Another wrote, "They both look so hot."

Several fans also dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Priyanka and Nick never shy away from expressing their love for each other in public. They also shared adorable photos with each other and drop mushy comments under each other's social media posts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. The actress also has Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

The actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden and in James C. Strouse's Love Again with Sam Heughan.