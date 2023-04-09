Priyanka Chopra sharing Maltie Marie’s Easter celebration is cutest thing on internet today; check out

Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Instagram

Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has yet again wowed the social media audience with her adorable surprise as a part of her Easter celebrations.

The versatile actress has been praised for her commendable work in the global cinema platform, but this time, she has won hearts with a heartwarming photo of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra.

Priyanka, who keeps her fans updated about her life, shared a candid picture of her little one exploring the flowers in a basket while dressed in a yellow frock and a cute headband.

The charming picture, posted on her Instagram handle, has garnered immense attention from her fans and has been termed the cutest thing on the internet today.

Read Also Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals she lost many films due to THIS reason

Have a look at PeeCee’s Post here

Priyanka Chopra's IG Story

Priyanka Chopra’s film career

While the actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming show, Citadel, which is set to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in April 2023, she is also making a comeback to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's upcoming chick flick, Jee Le Zaraa.

Priyanka Chopra's journey in the acting industry has been full of challenges, but her hard work and dedication have made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the world.

As she continues to entertain her fans with her exceptional acting skills, her candid moments with her daughter continue to steal hearts.