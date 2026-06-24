Priyanka Chopra Says Cooking & Cleaning Are 'Basic Adulting,' Not Women's Work

Actress Priyanka Chopra spoke against gender stereotypes surrounding household responsibilities and said that chores such as cooking and cleaning should not be viewed as a woman's duty. Instead, she believes they are essential life skills that every adult should possess, regardless of gender.

Speaking during an interview at Cannes Lions, Priyanka addressed the long-standing perception that women are expected to manage household responsibilities while men are often exempt from them. Challenging this mindset, the global star made it clear that domestic work should not be linked to gender.

"Cleaning and cooking aren’t women’s work. They’re basic adulting. Don’t confuse gender with laziness."

Priyanka on the Changing Entertainment Landscape

During the conversation, Priyanka also opened up on how technology has transformed the entertainment industry and made filmmaking more accessible than ever before.

"If you wanted to get into filmmaking, you used to have to figure out what department you wanted to be in. It was really hard to get into the industry," Priyanka said.

She noted that digital platforms have changed that reality, allowing creators to bring their ideas directly to audiences without relying on traditional industry structures.

Now, if you "feel like you have an idea, shoot it, put it on YouTube, and it can become Obsession, the movie that just came out right now. What a wonderful time to be an entertainer, to be in the entertainment business," she added.

On the professional front, Priyanka has a busy slate of projects lined up. She recently revealed that she will be collaborating with Angelina Jolie on an upcoming project.

In an interview with Fortune India, Priyanka confirmed the collaboration but chose not to reveal any details. It remains unclear whether the project is a film, a commercial campaign, or a philanthropic initiative.

She is also set to launch another venture alongside Orlando Bloom, while her association with Angelina Jolie has already generated excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The project is among the most anticipated films currently in development.