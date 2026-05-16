Priyanka Chopra In Her 'Mom Era'; Shares Adorable Moments With Daughter Maltie Marie

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 16, 2026
Priyanka Chopra Jonas just dropped cute unseen moments with her daughter Maltie on Instagram.
In a series of pictures she shared, she captioned, "Soft launch of my current era."
In one of the pictures she was seen taking a selfie in her house by the glorious idol of Lord Shiva behind.
She also shared a selfie with her companions from the Gold Gala event.
A cute picture of Maltie won hearts in this series of pictures.
While one of the pictures showed Priyanka's off day skin care routine.
Filled with unseen moments and random pictures from her daily routine Priyanka love bombed her fans with mom coded vibes.